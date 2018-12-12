Watch Deadpool Angrily Defend Nickelback

By: Anthony Capobianco

Everyone likes to pile on Nickelback, and Deadpool has had enough of it.

While recreating the famous bedtime story scene from The Princess Bride with Fred Savage, Deadpool goes on a savage defense of the Canadian rockers after Savage called them "over-produced ear garabge." In response, Deadpool claps back with some hard-to-swallow facts:

50 million albums worldwide

11th best-selling musical act of all time

Billboard's most successful group of the last decade

6 Grammy nominations

12 Juno Awards (those count)

6 Billboard music awards

2 American Music Awards

1 People's Choice Award

Savage then apologizes to Deadpool by breaking in to a "How You Remind Me" sing-along.

Aside from having Nickelback's back, the teaser doubles as a promo for the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, or as it's being called, Once Upon a Deadpool, on December 12. And by the way, $1 from every ticket sold through December 24 goes to Fudge Cancer.