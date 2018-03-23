Upcoming Rock Releases For April

In April, fans usually look to Record Store Day for new releases, but there are some quality releases scheduled throughout the month!

Reissues and live sets (recent and archival) once again lead the charge, with new concert recordings—Return To The East-Live—coming from Dokken (trailer below), the always compelling King Crimson (Live In Vienna), and heritage guitarist Ritchie Blackmore with the recently recorded Rainbow-Memories In Rock II.

A recent show from Foreigner (without Lou Gramm) paired the heritage group with a symphony orchestra for Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, where many of the band's biggest hits get the now time-tested and popular reinterpretation with an orchestral element.

The archival live sets are few, but surely that is made up for with the release of The Who's Live at the Fillmore East 1968, which finally gets an official release after years as one of the most popular Who bootlegs.

Fans of Chicago can look forward to Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do), which is pretty self-explanatory.

Although it's been available on CD for a number of years, The Allman Brothers Band Live at The Atlanta Pop Festival, July 1970 will be offered for the first time on vinyl, and those LPs will be relegated only for Record Store Day (April 21).

Also appearing exclusively for Record Store Day will be Neil Young's Tonight's the Night Live at the Roxy.

Some notable reissues worth mentioning: Metallica'sThe $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited (April 13), Pete Townshend's Who Came First: 45th Anniversary Expanded Edition (April 20th), and Todd Rundgren / Utopia's The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82 seven-disc box set (April 20).

Besides the new Todd Rundgren/Utopia set, the month will also see multi-disc collections issued from Dire Straits (The Studio Albums 1978-1991) as well as Toto's All In career retrospective.