Tom Hanks Was Denied Beer at Country Music Festival

By: Marty Rosenbaum (WXRT)

A world in which Tom Hanks can't get a beer is a world turned upside down.

Hanks was on The Ellen Show this week and told a story about attending the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA last month to support his wife Rita Wilson, who was performing at the festival. Before her set, he set out to find some beer. His quest ultimately failed as he was turned away by vendors.

According to Hanks, four vendors claimed “we can’t [serve you beer] because your ID has not been verified.”

“You need to go somewhere over there… to a stand where you give them your ID and verify that you’re old enough to have a beer.”

Hanks took the refusal in stride though and said he attempted to bribe them by offering them a guest spot at the Toy Story premiere.