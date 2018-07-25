Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Cinematic “Jumpsuit” Video

Their grungy new single is breaking all genre barriers

July 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots’ latest single, “Jumpsuit,” is one of the fastest growing songs in history.

After taking over alternative charts at record speed, the gritty new track is making its way onto rock stations. A driving bass riff immediately pulls in listeners before diving into a signature and infuriatingly catchy Twenty One Pilots chorus.  

The cinematic and complex imagery-filled video that accompanies the song marked their official return from a year-long hiatus. Watch below:

The duo’s upcoming album, Trench, is due October 5 and they recently shared an expansive list of worldwide tour dates here

