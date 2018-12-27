U2’s Bono and The Edge Spent Christmas Eve Busking for Charity

U2’s Bono and The Edge are feeling the giving spirit this holiday season. Putting their signature U2 spin on a few Christmas classics, the all-star duo joined a lineup of other musicians for an annual charity gig in Dublin, Ireland on Christmas Eve.

As they delivered acoustic renditions of songs like “O Holy Night,” audience members filled their guitar case with money that all went towards supporting The Simon Community, a UK-based charity supporting homeless people. Bono’s vibrato shines as the stripped-down performance for a great cause turns into a big holiday sing-a-long.

Bono and The Edge performing O Holy Night at the Dublin Charity Busk in aid of the Dublin Simon Community @Dublin_Simon #Dublin pic.twitter.com/hkZMtZwXYy — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) December 24, 2018

The low key event showed off their talents in a rare intimate setting, a likely once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Another rare moment where fans were able to see them in a more personal setting was RADIO.COM’s beach party with the legendary band where they performed tracks like "Stuck In A Moment That You Can’t Get Out Of."