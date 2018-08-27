Steven Tyler Surprises Street Musician Performing “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

What better way to perform a cover than with the lead singer of the band?

This unsuspecting street musician was playing the Aerosmith classic “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” when he was greeted by Steven Tyler himself. The streets of Moscow were treated to an impromptu performance of the hit track, leaving the busker in complete shock.

Watch Steven Tyler duet with the performer below:

This is so cool. Steven Tyler surprising a street musician who was singing "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing." The guy looks like he's in shock the whole time...especially at the end. pic.twitter.com/Z8A015OZwk — Yashar Ali -- (@yashar) August 24, 2018

Aerosmith recently announced a Las Vegas residency, confirming shows for the spring of 2019 and making appearances everywhere from the TODAY Show to the VMAs to celebrate. Get more details on their Vegas plans here.