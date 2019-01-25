Kid Crushes Karaoke Performance of Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins”

It’s nice to see that one of the greatest songs ever is still finding its way to the next generations.

This kid is keeping the legacy of Panic! At The Disco’s timeless smash hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” alive with a totally killer karaoke performance. Joined by a backup dancing crew of his friends, the adorable fan flawlessly nails a rendition of an uncensored version of the track.

When he took a second to add some heavy flare that’s similar to Brendon Urie’s metal version of “The Calendar,” we immediately knew he was bound to be a star.

Watch the now viral video below:

she also said he dedicated it to me my HEART — kiera misses panic (@hufflepuffurie) January 21, 2019

The video made its way to the band themselves, who praised his talent with the highest internet compliment of “we don’t deserve him.” He’s so pure, we truly don’t.