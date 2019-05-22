Singing Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” Is the Best Use of Snapchat’s Gender Swap Filter

Snapchat is taking over the internet with their latest and greatest filters. Along with a Benjamin Button effect that gives users a baby face, their gender-swapping filter is inspiring some of the best videos.

Creative users are taking full advantage of it with viral clips that include a whole lot of one-person duets. Even with all the competition to sift through, this video of a guy singing both parts in Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” clearly takes the cake.

Amy Lee and Paul McCoy are worrying about their job security right about now…

The only person who used the filter right pic.twitter.com/nZoM8XBH9I — Latifa (@lxteefxh) May 16, 2019

While this Snapchatter aims to replace both vocalists, the real members of Evanescence are working towards a new album.

Amy Lee previously explained that they’re hoping to release an album in 2020, using 2019 as a “creation year.” The beloved rockers haven’t release a new studio album since 2011, but have held fans over with orchestral, reimagined album Synthesis.