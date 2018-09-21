EXCLUSIVE: How Far Slash Has Come Since First Hearing Himself on the Radio

Slash just released his latest project with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, delivering Living The Dream as a comment about the country’s current state and just a flat out fantastic rock album.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: How Slash Found Himself ‘Living The Dream’

To celebrate the release, Slash recalled one of the greatest moments of his career. From his first time hearing Guns N’ Roses on the radio to their recent Appetite For Destruction box set and his latest solo release, saying Slash has come a long way is an understatement.

When talking about his dream collaborations, he noted “It’s not something that you consciously go after, that would be obnoxious.” We can almost guarantee no one would be annoyed by Slash asking them for a feature… but we understand where he’s coming from.

Hear the story of the first time he heard himself on the radio below and enter for a chance to see Slash in Los Angeles here: