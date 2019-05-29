Blind and Autistic 'AGT' Contestant Kodi Lee's Performance Will Move You to Tears

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent started last night (May 29), and the opening episode brought one of the most memorable performances the show has ever seen.

Contestant Kodi Lee is amazing proof that talent has no limits. Kodi was joined by mother Tina Lee, who explained that the 22-year-old artist is blind and autistic.

“We found out that he loved music really early on,” Tina explained while beaming with pride. "Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world. Because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life- playing music.”

“I’m ready!” Kodi enthusiastically answered before taking a seat in front of the piano. With high expectations and welcoming hearts from the judges, Kodi took the stage to perform Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You.”

The moving performance showcased his vocals and his piano skills, delivering talent so inspiring he was met with tears and a standing ovation from the audience.

Gabrielle Union gave Kodi the rare golden buzzer, while even the notably harsh Simon Cowell had only great things to say. "Your voice is absolutely fantastic; you have a really beautiful tone. Thank you so much for trusting us on this show. I’m gonna remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Watch the stunning performance in the video above.

