Avenged Sevenfold Celebrates 20 Years as a Band With Drunken Stories

Although the band isn’t quite old enough to drink legally in the States, Avenged Sevenfold is celebrating 20 years together by drunkenly recalling some of their craziest moments.

Starting off as a local metalcore band that aimed to just be as heavy as possible, the metal titans have gone from playing Warped Tour to notching a spot as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Along the way, they’ve had plenty of wild experiences- some of which they’re still not willing to share with the public.

In the first episode of a new series celebrating two decades as a band, Johnny Christ and Zacky Vengeance sit down to reminisce and have one too many drinks together.

“Check out Zacky and Johnny lookin thicc and fresh off the Holidays!” reads the YouTube description of “Happy Hour at Johnny's House.” Watch them look back on some of their best worst moments in the video above.