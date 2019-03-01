25 Years Ago, Nirvana Played Their Last Show With Kurt Cobain

On March 1, 1994, a gritty band from Seattle was gearing up to take the stage in Munich, Germany. With the force of immediate classics that quickly drove them to become one of the most influential bands in the world behind them, no one expected this to be their last show ever.

While Nirvana has played a few “reunion” shows since, 25 years ago today marked the last time fans would ever get to see the incomparable Kurt Cobain perform. Antiquiet recalls the night as a slight mess characterized by Cobain’s bronchitis, the loss of power midway through their set, and the overall tiredness of wrapping up a grueling tour schedule.

“We’re not playing the Munich Enormodome tonight. ‘Cos our careers are on the wane. We’re on the way out. Grunge is dead. Nirvana’s over… our next record’s going to be a hip-hop record!” bassist Krist Novoselic reportedly joked with the crowd.

Their remaining tour dates were canceled after Cobain was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis. In between recovering from the illnesses, Kurt found himself in a downward spiral that landed him in both hospitals and rehab. Just over a month after the Munich show, he lost his struggle with mental health and addiction on April 5, 1994.

Read Rolling Stone’s 1994 report of his final days here, and get the full setlist from his last show below.

Nirvana at Terminal 1 Flughafen München, Munich, Germany

1. "My Best Friend's Girl" (The Cars cover)

2. "Radio Friendly Unit Shifter"

3. "Drain You"

4. "Breed"

5. "Serve the Servants"

6. "Come as You Are" (aborted due to power failure and played again)

7. "Sliver"

8. "Dumb"

9. "In Bloom"

10. "About a Girl"

11. "Lithium"

12. "Pennyroyal Tea"

13. "School"

14. "Polly" (Acoustic)

15. "Very Ape"

16. "Lounge Act"

17. "Rape Me"

18. "Territorial Pissings"

Encore:

19. "The Man Who Sold the World" (David Bowie cover)

20. "All Apologies"

21. "On a Plain"

22. "Blew"

23. "Heart-Shaped Box"