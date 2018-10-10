Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stay in Kevin Hart's Tiny Home

Kevin Hart has a home you can stay in.

October 10, 2018
Kevin Hart's newest Dream House is a Tiny House w/ a Big PersonalityBooking.com created this 268-square-foot tiny house in Tiny Estates community in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Kevin Hart's home state. For a limited time you could rent it. Average price $175 a night. It is filled with  tiny memorabilia and unique items from his movies, tours and his everyday life. 

A recent tour Kevin Hart gave on Today proves that big luxuries can come in a tiny package ...

