Stay in Kevin Hart's Tiny Home

Kevin Hart's newest Dream House is a Tiny House w/ a Big Personality. Booking.com created this 268-square-foot tiny house in Tiny Estates community in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Kevin Hart's home state. For a limited time you could rent it. Average price $175 a night. It is filled with tiny memorabilia and unique items from his movies, tours and his everyday life.

A recent tour Kevin Hart gave on Today proves that big luxuries can come in a tiny package ...