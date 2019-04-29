Relive the night with an exclusive JACKfm Review for Snoop Dogg

There was no need to head to the west coast for spring break this April. The west coast decided to come to Minnesota and it landed in Welch, MN on the Treasure Island stage with none other than 90’s rap icon Snoop Dogg at the helm.

On Friday, Snoop along with Tha Dogg Pound and Warren G performed to a sold out crowd at The Island. The show was delayed by an hour but the crowd didn’t seem to mind. They were being taken care of by Snoop’s DJ who was spinning rap and hip hop tracks both old and new.

After a short but solid performance by Tha Dogg Pound it was time for Warren G to take the stage. The two-time Grammy nominee got the crowd on their feet with his mid 90’s songs including his #2 Billboard hit, “Regulate” which he recorded with Snoop Dogg’s late cousin, Natt Dogg. After Warren G departed the stage it was time for the 213 legend to take the stage.

When Snoop hit the Treasure Island platform the vibe of the night changed to what can only be described as a west coast party. For the next 80 minutes not one person sat down as The Dogg took all of us down memory lane with his hits that have spanned three decades. In addition to his chart topping songs, Snoop snuck in a few hits from other artists like DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”, House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and a small sample of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” during a tribute to the late rapper. Snoop also asked the crowd to pause for a moment of silence to remember rapper Nipsey Hussle who was gunned down less than a month ago in Los Angeles.

The night was filled with stage guests including a Snoop Dogg mascot that crip-walked around all night long with a giant gin bottle and fake log size joint. At one point the mascot even showed off a little too much of his mascot self until Snoop told him to put it away in which he threw himself over his own shoulder and walked off stage. The rest of The Dogg’s guest included multiple visits from exotic dancers that performers on four stripper poles and of course his backing rappers, Tha Dogg Pound.

The latter part of the night featured many of the hits that made Snoop Dogg an icon in the rap and hip hop world over the past quarter century. One of those hits, “Gin and Juice” was met with a roar from the crowd as many lifted their own gin and juice mixtures to the air (Treasure Island’s featured drink for the night). After that, the former Long Beach icon started snapping off a 40 minute series of his most popular hits including “Best Life” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “What’s My Name?” to rattle off a few.

The night concluded shortly after 11PM with a sincere thank you from the man once known as Snoop Doggy Dog and without encore. If you attended a concert you would find this odd to finish without encore but this was no concert. This was a WEST COAST PARTY and the sold out crowd left fulfilled with a night of memories.