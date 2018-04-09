Our 3 Favorite Songs By The Cars

The first time I heard The Cars, I was in high school.

I can't tell you where I was or what I was doing because I didn't really take notice until I was watching the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which brings me to #3 on the list of our three favorite songs by The Cars.

3. "Moving in Stereo"

During the beginning of the swimming pool scene in Fast Times, "Moving in Stereo" grabbed my attention. I'm not one for synthesizers, but that and the bass line are what made me take notice. Ben Orr sings lead vocals on this song. Love listening to this one with headphones. There is a line in the song, "shakin' like tremolo," and I never knew what that meant until many years later when I got to know some guys who were guitar players.

2. "All Mixed Up"

You HAVE to play the version of "Moving In Stereo" that bleeds into "All Mixed Up." You can not separate the two.

1. "Drive"

I guess you can say I am partial to Benjamin Orr because my other favorite Cars song is "Drive." Once again, like the above two songs, it had lead vocals by Ben Orr. The music video was directed by actor Timothy Hutton, who was only 22 years old at the time, and featured model and actress Paulina Porizkova, who would later become Ric Ocasek's wife.

I am extremely happy that The Cars are being inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14. After all, Ben Orr and Rick Ocasek are both from Cleveland, so it's only fitting.