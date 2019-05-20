Whitney Houston Hologram Tour and New Album Coming Soon?

7 years after her death, the estate of Whitney Houston is once again ready for the spotlight.

“Everything is about timing for me” Whitney's sister-in-law and former manger Pat Houston tells the New York Times. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

After years of refusing offers to incorporate the iconic work and image of the GRAMMY Award-winning artist into other ventures, her estate has revealed plans for a potential new album and upcoming hologram tour. Most pressing seems to be the tour, which will follow similar outings using the likeness and music of Roy Orbison and Ronnie James Dio. The recreated icon will perform classics, backed by her original band and backup singers. Whitney's brother and Pat Houston's husband Gary would be a part of that band.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore” Pat Houston continued during her interview. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

In addition to the tour, there is plans in the works to release new music from the singer. It's all part of a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, a company that has acquired 50 percent of the estate's assets. The company and Pat Houston as the estate executor plan to reintroduce the world to the music of Whitney, through previously unreleased material and more.

According to the New York Times, a new album could include unused songs from Houston's 1985 self-titled debut album. Discussions are also underway for a potential Broadway musical or "Vegas-style spectacle."

According to the report, the estate of Whitney Houston is valued at $14 million.