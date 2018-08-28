Wear ‘Em All: Metallica Releasing A Line Of Watches

Metallica has created a line of watches that will rock the face off of your watch.

In a partnership with watchmaker Nixon, the band has created the “hardcore collection” featuring art and imagery from their amazing career. There’s a Master of Puppets watch that incorporates the rows of crosses from the album’s cover, there’s a Kill ‘Em All watch that helps track time with a hammer on a red-stained face, or there’s the Black Album watch that, well it’s black – but’s still awesome.

There are nine total designs available for pre-order now on Metallica’s freshly updated website.

For the ultimate fan, there is the “Sanitarium” watch that is limited-edition and available for $750 dollars. The others run between $125 and $250 dollars and will be available November 5th.

Metallica kicks off the next leg of their U.S. tour on September 2nd. You can find all the dates here.