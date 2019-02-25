Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform "Give It Away" With George Clinton

George Clinton is getting ready to put the wraps on an amazing career, playing his last set of tour dates this year with the Parliament Funkadelic.

The funk legend is making his way around the world with dates in the US starting in May, but first he is in Australia with long-time friends the Red Hot Chili Peppers. With a relationship dating back over three decades, the 77-year-old star first worked with the band on 1985's Freaky Styley and has woven in and out of their career ever since. Now they are a part of the P-Funk victory lap, taking Clinton along with them on their Australian tour.

Last week, Clinton joined Flea, Anthony Kiedis, and company for a performance of "Give It Away", lighting up the stage in Sydney. You can check out some fan-shot footage below.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will continue to tour around Australia into next month, and will make a stop for a show at the Great Pyramids in Egypt on March 15th.

As for George Clinton, the last time we saw him was backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, where he told us all about his sparkles and spaceship, hanging out with our friend Zhavia Ward from The Four.