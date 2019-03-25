Vans Set to Release Shoes Inspired by David Bowie

Four of our favorite David Bowie albums will soon be celebrated on shoes from Vans. The company is set to release sneakers next month which incorporate artwork from some of the artist's most iconic covers, featuring designs from Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Space Oddity, and Diamond Dogs.

The art from the ever-evolving Bowie beams off of styles from slip-ons and Sk8-Hi, with features like the bright gold of Hunky Dory to the iconic bolt of Aladdin Sane.

Vans x David Bowie Releasing April 5th via Vans stores. pic.twitter.com/dXDo3bidPn Leaked earlier last year, the David Bowie collab is set to release in 4 different models. — Streetwear Night Live (@StreetNightLive) March 21, 2019

The limited edition series will be available on April 5th.

This is just the latest collaboration from Vans, which linked up with Led Zeppelin on a series of shoes earlier this year, and have previously worked with Iron Maiden and Metallica. You can find the David Bowie x Vans shoes here when they are released.