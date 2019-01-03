Netflix Warns Against the 'Bird Box Challenge' as the Film Breaks a Record

The story of Sandra Bullock hiding her eyes from evil has been watched by a lot of people since the film's release on December 13th. Netflix has revealed that over 45 million accounts watched Bird Box in its first 7 days of availability, marking a record-breaking debut on the streaming service.

Since Netflix is notoriously stingy when it comes to releasing data, that number is short on specifics. There's no way of telling what it compares to on the platform or where in the world the viewers originate from, even if they have viewed the film in its entirety, but one thing is clear. Bird Box is a phenomenon.

So much so that it has inspired the Bird Box Challenge, a uniquely stupid test of doing daily tasks with a blindfold on, like the one worn by Bullock and the children in the film. The challenge has caused a flood of social media videos, outrage from the blind community, and now even a warning from Netflix.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

This is why we can't have nice things.

Beyond the challenge, Bird Box has also inspired another unlikely event. Tourism. Several fans have found the home from the film in Monrovia, California and have used the front yard for their own photo-op, according to TMZ.

The house where Bullock and co-stars take shelter is 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The owner has not seen the film, and actually, doesn't even have Netflix.