From Megadeth to Jon Bon Jovi, Which of These Rock Music Cruises Is Best for You?

Anyone can see a band in concert, it takes a real fan to see them at sea.

This week both Megadeth and Jon Bon Jovi have rolled out new details about their inaugural ocean adventures.

For Megadeth it's the Megacruise. The trashing trip aboard the Norwegian Jewel with depart from Los Angeles in October and feature "five days and nights of heavy metal decadence and debauchery." Along the way to the far off destinations of San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico, Megadeth will melt your face off with the help of bands like Anthrax, Queensryche, Testament, and Dragonforce. The trip includes Artist Q & As, Beer Tasting, Morning Coffee Jams, and more metal on the high seas. You can find all the details at megacruise.com.

For Jon Bon Jovi, it's a more relaxing jaunt across the ocean. This time on the Norwegian Jade, you can board with 2,200 other big JBJ fans this April in Miami and cruise to the Bahamas. There will be wine made by Bon Jovi's son, live band karaoke, and surely conversations about why New Jersey is the best. There's also music from Tonic, Collective Soul, and more on-board. If there's not a "Slippery When Wet" sign by the pool deck then someone is doing it wrong.

Wait, checks notes, there's a cover band called Slippery When Wet performing on the ship? Excellent.

TGIF! You deserve an amazing beach vacation with Jon Bon Jovi! Set sail on the vacation of a lifetime! #runawaytoparadise pic.twitter.com/f6jYcLYvQF — Runaway To Paradise (@runawaywithJBJ) March 8, 2019

You can find all the details on Bon Jovi's Runaway To Paradise cruise here.

Believe it or not, these are not the only rock cruises setting sail this year. Here are some of our other favorites.

The KISS Kruise

You might know about the KISS Army, but did you know they have a Navy as well? Truly test the limits of face paint as you join KISS on a journey to the Bahamas and Jamaica.

The 70s Rock and Romance Cruise

Next year could get hot on the high seas. Cheap Trick, America, and Randy Bachman lead a lineup of 70's stars to soundtrack your sexy trip to the Dominican Republic.

The Flower Power Cruise

Are the 70s a little too new for your taste? Would you like to see the beach with the actual Beach Boys? Get groovy with the Flower Power Cruise and relive your 60's spirit on the way to the Bahamas.

The Rock Boat

Or you could journey to Belize and Honduras with NEEDTOBREATHE and Sister Hazel. They are heading out for the 20th time in 2020.

We double dare you to set sail on The Rock Boat! Join the pre-sale for our 2020 sailing today: https://t.co/Lqm3fpz6Vi pic.twitter.com/1oWUu60tsg — The Rock Boat (@TheRockBoat) February 21, 2019

Kid Rock's Chillin' The Most Flyin' High Island Jam

Rock has docked his boat in Punta Cana for this party. Get there how you get there, but be ready for some bad assery once you're there.

THIS LINEUP CAN'T BE BEAT! Don't miss your chance to party in po-dunk paradise, book TODAY: https://t.co/LkbA1X99Ma pic.twitter.com/1DaptkBiz6 — Chillin' the Most (@kidrockbeach) March 18, 2019

This is just the tip of the iceberg, we mean, beginning of a long list of music cruises you can take this year and next. Pack your Dramamine and get to rocking, if you're into that kind of thing.