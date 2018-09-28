Hear Cher Bless An Album Worth Of ABBA Covers

Having the time of her life, it's Cher.

The icon took the latest step in her ABBA-loution today, releasing a 10 track tribute to the band called, Dancing Queen. The album of ABBA covers of course is inspired by Cher's rave-worthy performance in this summer's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. “I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking 'why not do an album of their music?' explains the singer in a release. "The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time.”

The covers are pretty faithful, but all with the dangerous edge and flair that only the Goddess Of Pop can provide. Songs like "SOS" get a snythy update, while the title track is a bit more breathy and burly. It's ABBA as only Cher could imagine it.

Check out the official video for "SOS", as well as some of our other favorites from the album. Dancing Queen is available everywhere.