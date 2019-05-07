Cher Surprises the Met Gala With an Amazing Performance

Plenty of looks were served at the 2019 Met Gala, from Katy Perry's chandelier dress to all four of Lady Gaga's epic outfits. It was a carpet packed with astonishing style, all leading into a surprise performance from one of the boldest to ever do it.

Inside the Met Gala, Cher surprised the crowd with a performance. Kicking things off with her ABBA cover of "Waterloo", the Icon made her way through "Strong Enough" and "Believe" before an outfit change into her legendary leather jacket, and sparkling bodysuit for "I Found Someone" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."

In the crowd Katy Perry, now dressed as a hamburger, danced along as Cher sang. Harry Styles stood and cheered, and Sarah Paulson screamed with excitement as the timeless artist wowed a room full of stars. Check out some of the video captured at the event, below.

Cher is wearing jeans and Katy Perry is dressed like a burger... Anna Wintour is somewhere having a mental breakdown right now #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ybg1AiF9ia — ash✌---- (@ASHLEYWEBERR) May 7, 2019

Last year, Cher released a full album of ABBA covers inspired by her role in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She is closing out her US Tour this month. You can find the full list of dates here.