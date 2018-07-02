Meet Merry Clayton, The Iconic Voice Behind The Rolling Stones' Hit Song "Gimme Shelter"

You've heard her voice plenty of times, but have you ever stopped and wondered who the woman was with the spine-tingling voice singing backup on "Gimme Shelter"?

Meet Merry Clayton. In the 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, Merry and Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger described their experiences singing together on the timeless rock hit. Clayton was getting ready for bed late one night when she got the phone call to come record with the Stones. They picked her up in her pajamas, and even though she instantly sang with the "personality" the band was looking for, she decided to step up her game for the next take.

The end result of that take was Merry's chilling solo piece where her voice cracks with such passion that she even gets a cheerful "Woo!" from Mick on top of it.

Watch the full clip below!