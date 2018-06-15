Stan Lee and Mark Hamill Team Up for New Marvel Series

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill joined forces with Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee to become a cast member in the next chapter of the animated Avengers series on Disney XD. The upcoming Marvel TV series, Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, sees Hamill revisiting his role as Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, who he’s played in the past.

“He’s a time-traveler who has been locked in a 70-year battle with Captain America,” says Hamill of his character (via NME).

Lee will join Hamill in voice acting on the show.

The new series is set to premiere this fall on Disney XD.