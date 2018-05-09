LISTEN: KT Tunstall & Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Share Tom Petty Cover

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready has teamed up with fellow musicians KT Tunstall and Leah Julius of Thunderpussy to share a cover of one of the trio’s “all-time musical heroes,” Tom Petty.

The three covered 1989’s “I Won’t Back Down” in support of everyone standing up for equality and justice, using fan-sent footage of recent protests (like the Women’s March and March for Our Lives) to create the below Mark Haldane-directed video.

The song is meant to raise money for Pearl Jam’s nonprofit, The Vitalogy Foundation. The organization aims to support “the efforts of non-profit organizations doing commendable work in the fields of community health, the environment, arts & education and social change.” More information on the foundation can be found here.