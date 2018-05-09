LISTEN: KT Tunstall & Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Share Tom Petty Cover
Hear “I Won’t Back Down,” also featuring Thunderpussy’s Leah Julius
Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready has teamed up with fellow musicians KT Tunstall and Leah Julius of Thunderpussy to share a cover of one of the trio’s “all-time musical heroes,” Tom Petty.
The three covered 1989’s “I Won’t Back Down” in support of everyone standing up for equality and justice, using fan-sent footage of recent protests (like the Women’s March and March for Our Lives) to create the below Mark Haldane-directed video.
The song is meant to raise money for Pearl Jam’s nonprofit, The Vitalogy Foundation. The organization aims to support “the efforts of non-profit organizations doing commendable work in the fields of community health, the environment, arts & education and social change.” More information on the foundation can be found here.