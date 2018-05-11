LISTEN: 'The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' Set for June Release

The Beach Boys have announced a new album, The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

You guessed it: The band’s vocals will be paired with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s arrangements, newly recorded at Abbey Road Studios. The result is pretty magical.

Hear “Fun, Fun, Fun,” the first sampling from the album, below!

For a bit on the making of the upcoming album, watch the below video.

The album—which includes songs from The Beach Boys’ decades-spanning catalog—is set for a June 8 release date, but you can get your pre-order on here!

The Beach Boys With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra tracklisting:

1. "California Suite"

2. "California Girls"

3. "Wouldn't It Be Nice"

4. "Fun, Fun, Fun"

5. "Don't Worry Baby"

6. "God Only Knows"

7. "Sloop John B"

8. "Heroes And Villains"

9. "Disney Girls"

10. "Here Today"

11. "In My Room"

12. "Kokomo"

13. "The Warmth Of The Sun"

14. "Darlin'"

15. "Help Me Rhonda"

16. "You Still Believe In Me"

17. "Good Vibrations"