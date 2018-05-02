A Big Guns N’ Roses Announcement Is Coming

Yesterday, we noticed that Guns N’ Roses created a new website. Now, that website’s been updated to include a countdown clock.

Set to expire tomorrow, the countdown promises “destruction is coming,” a nod to their iconic 1987 album, Appetite for Destruction. Bonus: Head to the website and click “Tune in” to hear a clip of a rare track called “Shadow of Your Love.”

In addition to the website’s update, fans in the UK have spotted GnR billboards featuring all five original band members, sparking rumors that that both Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin will finally complete the full Guns N' Roses reunion onstage.

This updated website paired with the billboard sightings leads us to believe there’s a big announcement coming, and you can bet we’ll keep you posted when that happens!