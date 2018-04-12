A Look Back: The Inaugural Rock Hall Class

On January 23rd, 1986, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held its first induction ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.

The inaugural Class of '86 included:

Elvis Presley (inducted by Julian + Sean Lennon)

Buddy Holly (inducted by John Fogerty)

The Everly Brothers (inducted by Neil Young)

Jerry Lee Lewis (inducted by Hank Williams Jr.)

Chuck Berry (inducted by Keith Richards)

Ray Charles (inducted by Quincy Jones)

Fats Domino (inducted by Billy Joel)

Little Richard (inducted by Roberta Flack)

James Brown (inducted by Steve Winwood), Sam Cooke (inducted by Herp Albert), Jimmie Rodgers, Jimmy Yancey, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Sam Phillips, and Alan Freed were also inducted into the Rock Hall in 1986.