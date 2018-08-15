Aerosmith Confirms Las Vegas Residency With 'TODAY Show' Performance

Aerosmith appeared on the TODAY show Wednesday to announce they've decided to do Vegas. Band members Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, and Brad Whitford unveiled details of their 50th-anniversary celebration live from New York City.

Although Tyler told host Hoda Kotb that they will not give anything away just yet, Viva Las Aerosmith will kick off in April 2019. The new show will reside at the Park MGM Las Vegas which will be "beautiful and rocked out."

Perry first teased the news just last week in an interview revealing that iconic musicians are currently in the middle of production. Members of the "Aero Force One" fan club can order tickets for the "Deuces Are Wild' residency starting Aug. 16.

Watch Aerosmith perform "Sweet Emotion" and "Love in an Elevator."