Watch New 'Aquaman' Trailer Starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman

Making its Comic-Con debut in San Diego this weekend, get your first look below!

July 23, 2018
LA
Actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, director James Wan, actors Amber Heard and Jason Momoa attend attend CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the trailer for one of, if not the most anticipated movie of the year, Aquaman.

The incredibly dreamy Jason Momoa heads up a star-studded cast including Amber Heard, Nicole KidmanDjimon HounsouDolph LundgrenPatrick WilsonYahya Abdul-Mateen IIRandall Park, and more in the latest DC Justice League film.

Here's a quick synopsis:

After finding out he is the heir to the throne of the kingdom of Atlantis, Jason "Aquaman" Momoa is "caught between a surface world that ravages the sea" and the "underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt." Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa/Aquaman) must then lead the people of Atlantis and become the hero of the world, in this new movie from director James Wan.

Watch the jaw-dropping Aquaman trailer here for yourself:

Now, check out the cast of Aquaman sitting down and drinking a pint of Guinness with Conan:

