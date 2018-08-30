Here's What's Leaving Netflix In September

With all of the amazing new titles, including Black Panther, The Breakfast Club, and over 50 more coming to Netflix in September, some great titles also must depart.

Titles like Batman Begins, The Bucket List, The Dark Knight, Pete’s Dragon, and Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie are all leaving before month's end.

Here's the full list of shows that are departing from Netflix in September:

Leaving 9/1/18

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails (Collection 1)

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Leaving 9/2/18

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving 9/11/18

Rules of Engagement (Seasons 1 - 7)

Leaving 914/18

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Leaving 9/15/18

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving 9/24/18

Iris

Leaving 9/28/18

The Imitation Game

Grab your friends (or a pint of Ben & Jerry's... like we do) and binge these before it's too late!