Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

A new month means a whole new selection of shows and movies to binge watch!

Related: Here's What's Leaving Netflix in October

With the departure of great titles like Full Metal Jacket, The Rugrats Movie, Red Dragon, and 21, many more great titles are also arriving.

Titles including Anger Management, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Billy Madison, and Black Dynamite, are all hitting the service before the month of October is over.

Here's the full list (there's a lot) of movies and shows that are coming to Netflix in October.

10/1/18:

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

10/2/18:

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

10/3/18:

Truth or Dare

10/4/18:

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

10/5/18:

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

10/6/18:

Little Things: Season 1

10/8/18:

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

10/9/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

10/10/18:

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

10/11/18:

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

10/12/18:

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell-

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

10/15/18:

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

10/16/18:

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

10/19/18:

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

10/21/18:

Robozuna

10/23/18:

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

10/24/18:

Bodyguard

10/25/18:

Great News: Season 2

10/26/18:

Been So Long.

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

10/27/18:

Girl from Nowhere

10/28/18:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

10/30/18:

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

10/31/18: