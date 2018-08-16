Our Top 10 Most Marvelous Madonna Moments

The music, fashion, and all around pop-culture icon turns 60 today

August 16, 2018
LA
9/15/2016 - Madonna arrives for the premiere of Ron Howard's The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

© Press Association

The Queen of Pop music, Madonna, turns 60 today. So to celebrate, we've carefully and expertly curated our top 10 most marvelous moments from the pop superstar to date.

10. The "80s" Look

Madonna essentially set the trends for the 80s. Her heavy and dark eye makeup, hair bows, accessories, bright clothing, and jewelry was all part of her 1983 self-titled debut album, a look that would go on to inspire style for the entire decade.

 

9. "Like a Prayer"

Madonna released her Platinum, No. 1, Like A Prayer title track in 1989. The song sold 2.1 million units in the US and over 5 million worldwide.

 

8. The Cone Bra

She's credited with making the "cone bra" famous. The Queen of Pop wore it throughout her Blond Ambition tour in 1990. That specific bra sold for $52,000 at the Christie's Pop Culture auction in London in November of 2012.

7. Armpit Hair

On March 23, 2014, Madonna showed off some nice growth under her arms. The pic slightly broke the internet, causing controversy and also stirring gossip.

 

6. "Vogue"

It's Madge's second-highest selling song. The single is off the Dick Tracy soundtrack album. The 1990's film starred Madonna as Breathless Mahoney along with her then-boyfriend, since ex, Warren Beatty. "Vogue" sold 6 million units worldwide and went 2x Platinum in both the US and Australia.

 

5. Sean Penn Marriage

Madonna was wed to her first husband on this day, in 1985. The marriage certainly went through it's ups and downs, finally concluding with a divorce in 1989.

 

4. Looking Absolutely Timeless At Any Time

Madonna has this un-teachable ability to look dashingly timeless and captivating, wherever and whenever she arrives on location. Especially so during her 2011 Met Gala appearance where she wore this star-studded pale blue satin gown from Stella McCartney. The appearance was dedicated to the late Alexander McQueen.

 

3. The Britney & Christina Aguilera VMA Kiss

Arguably one of the most iconic pop-culture moments of that year, Madonna's live, onstage kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards issa definite mood.

 

2. "Hung Up"

It's Madonna's highest selling song... ever. Her first single off her 10th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, went Platinum in the US, 2x Platinum in Canada, and sold 9 million units worldwide.

 

1. Madonna Turning 60

This in itself seems like it should be its own holiday and we should get off work. Madonna counted down the days to her big 6-0, just like anyone would.

4

3

2

1

And, 0, just in case you forgot who the official Queen of Pop is...

Happy 60th birthday, Madonna. Here's to many, many more!

Keep slaying, fierce queen!

