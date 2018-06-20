Coming to Broadway: Michael Jackson, The Musical

This P.Y.T. has never been to a live performance on Broadway... but that is all about to change!

All humans, music fans, and glove fanatics, prepare to be thrilled! The team at Columbia Live Stage and the heirs of Michael Jackson's estate officially announced that they are coming together to put on a performance of the decade: a full length Broadway musical based on the real life of the one, the only, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Lynn Nottage, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and highly regarded name in show business through works such as Sweat and Ruined, has been inked to be a part of the creative development process for the MJ musical.

Contemporary ballet superstar and Tony Award winner for “An American in Paris,” Christopher Wheeldon, will direct and also choreograph the full performance. Together, Nottage and Wheeldon are sure to not miss the mark.

The musical will feature many of Jackson's hits including, but surely not limited to, “Beat It,” "Black Or White," “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” "P.Y.T.," “Smooth Criminal,” “Thriller,” and so many more.

The unprecedented white gloved musical is still in development and has yet to be titled, but it is expected to hit the Great White Way in New York in 2020.

Rock with us and we'll have all of the information on the Michael Jackson musical as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, relive some of Michael's greatest hits with us: