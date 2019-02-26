A Star Is Korn: The 'A Star Is Born' Parody You Never Knew You Needed

While we all know how successful of a movie A Star Is Born is - a ton of high honors including an Oscar for Best Original Song - there is a trailer out now for a parody version of the movie that you need to see.

It's called... yup... A Star Is Korn. It is a powerful, thought-provoking intreptation of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper instant classic, only this time around it focuses on Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis.

The can't-miss parody is the brainchild of comedians Anna Salinas and Heather Alarcón Higginbotham, who portray Jackson Maine and Jonathan Davis.

The real A Star Is Born got a bit of a snub-job at the Oscars, winning just one of the eight awards it was up for. For more on all the winners, check out our complete list by clicking here.