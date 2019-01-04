Kevin Hart Reconsiders Hosting Oscars After Ellen Calls the Academy

As we count down the days to the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on February 24, the show remains without a host.

Making matters worse, the search for one in the final hours could prove difficult. As noted in the above video, finding a host that fits all of the Academy's criteria is a task, one made even harder since Kevin Hart announcing last month that he'll step down as host.

Hart stepped down 48 hours after he was announced as the host amid controversy and backlash over homophobic remarks he made on Twitter and in his stand-up many years ago.

But, yesterday, entertainer and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres urged both Hart and the Academy to reconsider their mutual decision.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

Following that part of the interview with Hart on The Ellen Show yesterday, DeGeneres, who is gay, revealed that she had reached out to the Academy to help smooth things over. Watch that part of the interview here.

While the Academy has not commented publicly, Variety is reporting that Ellen was told the Academy still very much wants him to host.

The Oscars will air February 24 on ABC.