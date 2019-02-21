Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in March
Get ready for 44 Netflix original series and 17 Netflix movies
Over 60 Netflix originals will hit the streaming service in March, marking the biggest month on record in terms of original content being rolled out.
Related: 'The Haunting of Hill House' to Return to Netflix With All New Characters
More than a handful of brand new titles will be arriving soon, including After Life with British funnyman Ricky Gervais and Turn Up Charlie starring Idris Elba. Returning originals include the third season of Drew Barrymore's The Santa Clarita Diet in late March and Arrested Development mid-month.
Movie fans of all genres will also love some of the classics hitting their preferred screens in March. A Clockwork Orange, The Notebook, Wet Hot American Summer, and more will all soon be available for your binge-watching pleasure.
So without any further delay, here are all of the titles coming to Netflix in March.
3/1/19:
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest — Netflix Film
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians — Netflix Original
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island, Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Losers — Netflix Original
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue — Netflix Original
- River's Edge — Netflix Film
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind — Netflix Film
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter's Bone
- Your Son — Netflix Film
3/2/19:
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — Netflix Original
3/3/19:
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — Netflix Original
3/5/19:
- Disney's Christopher Robin
3/6/19:
- Secret City: Under the Eagle, Season 2 — Netflix Original
3/7/19:
- Doubt
- The Order — Netflix Original
3/8/19:
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — Netflix Original
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — Netflix Original
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive — Netflix Original
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals — Netflix Original
- Juanita — Netflix Film
- Lady J — Netflix Film
- Shadow — Netflix Original
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — Netflix Film
3/12/19:
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits — Netflix Original
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 6 — Netflix Original
3/13/19:
- Triple Frontier — Netflix Film
3/15/19:
- A Separation
- Arrested Development, Season 5B — Netflix Original
- Burn Out — Netflix Film
- Dry Martina — Netflix Film
- Girl — Netflix Film
- If I Hadn't Met You — Netflix Original
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las muñecas de la mafia, Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Love, Death & Robots
- Paskal — Netflix Film
- Queer Eye, Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Robozuna, Season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie — Netflix Original
- YooHoo to the Rescue — Netflix Original
3/16/19:
- Green Door — Netflix Original
3/19/19:
- Amy Schumer Growing — Netflix Original
3/21/19:
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — Netflix Original
3/22/19:
- Carlo & Malik — Netflix Original
- Charlie's Colorforms City — Netflix Original
- Delhi Crime — Netflix Original
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio — Netflix Original
- Mirage — Netflix Film
- Most Beautiful Thing — Netflix Original
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre — Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset — Netflix Original
- The Dirt — Netflix Film
3/26/19:
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
3/28/19:
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, Season 2 — Netflix Original
3/29/19:
- 15 August — Netflix Film
- Bayoneta
- Osmosis — Netflix Original
- Santa Clarita Diet,Season 3 — Netflix Original
- The Highwaymen — Netflix Film
- The Legend of Cocaine Island — Netflix Original
- Traitors — Netflix Original
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
3/30/19:
- How to Get Away with Murder, Season 5
3/31/19:
- El sabor de las margaritas — Netflix Original
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — Netflix Original
Be sure to check back in with us very soon to see all the titles leaving Netflix in March as well. But in the meantime, check out the titles leaving in February to keep you in the loop.