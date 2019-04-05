Kurt Cobain of Nirvana Died 25 Years Ago Today

On April 8, 1994, Nirvana fans around the world were left stunned by the news that frontman Kurt Cobain had died three days earlier. His band and the songs he wrote provided the soundtrack for a generation of disgruntled youth. Most knew Cobain dealt with heath issues and addiction, but news of his suicide greatly impacted those who listened to his music.

Related: 6th Grader Shreds Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on 'Ellen'

In honor of Cobain, we put together a list of our favorite Nirvana tracks. Here’s our top 15:

15. Verse Chorus Verse

14. You Know You're Right

13. Drain You

12. Lake Of Fire- Unplugged

11. Polly- Unplugged

10. About A Girl- Unplugged

9. Dumb

8. All Apologies- Unplugged

7. Sliver

6. The Man Who Sold The World- Unplugged

5. In Bloom

4. Heart- Shaped Box

3. Lithium

2. Come As You Are

1. Smells Like Teen Spirit