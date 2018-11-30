See Led Zeppelin's Studio Console Before It Hits the Auction Block

By: Taryn Daly

Music memorabilia collectors and Led Zeppelin fanatics will be battling it out for the studio console that was used to record the band's classic "Stairway To Heaven."

The original piece of equipment was used for more than just one epic track! Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck, and Bob Marley also used the Helios recording desk. Check out some more up close shots below:

Bonhams

Bonhams

Bonhams

And with the list of artists who have been in contact with this historical piece of equipment, it's not shocking in the slightest that they're estimating the auction could fetch a six-figure price tag on December 11 at Bonhams Auction House in London on December 11th.

Start saving your pennies, Rockaholics!