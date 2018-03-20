Celebrate Earth Hour

Saturday Night! March 24th! It’s Earth Hour! 8:30pm -9:30pm local time.. YOU TURN IT ALL OFF!

What is Earth Hour? How did it get started?:

Earth Hour started as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007. Now Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. It inspires millions around the World to help planet Earth. Earth Hour is coordinated by WWF and other volunteer organizations, Earth Hour’s Greatest Strength is the Power of People. Take Action

9 Things you can do during Earth Hour

1. Candle-lit dinner / Livewell Principles

2. Quiz & Game Night by Candle Light w/ Friends / WWF Quiz

3. Star Gazing

4. Nightime City Walk

5. Nightime Bike Ride

6. Yoga / Exercise by Candle Light

7. Unplugged Jam Session

8. Read a Bedtime story (use a book)

9. Make a Green Energy Resolution

