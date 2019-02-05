Which Foo Fighter is Injured?

Did Foo Fighters party too hard at the Super Bowl? The band has cancelled two upcoming performances in New Orleans, and now aren’t scheduled to be back on-stage until May. The band posted a statement on Twitter that an unnamed band member suffered an injury.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear and company all seemed to be in good health in the days leading up to the Super Bowl in Atlanta. Grohl joined Zac Brown Band for a Metallica cover at a concert on Thursday. Foo Fighters then headlined a show of their own on Saturday.

Speculation about who is injured may start with Grohl, who is known for doing things like chugging a beer and then immediately falling off-stage. But he’s also shown the ability to fight through pain and play through an injury. He once finished a show in Sweden despite breaking his leg during a stage fall. He then returned to performing sooner than expected by using an elaborate throne to support himself.

Foo Fighters were scheduled for the two-night grand opening of The Fillmore New Orleans on February 15th and 16th. The shows will now take place on May 15th and 16th.

