Watch Video For New Joan Jett Song "Fresh Start"

Joan Jett has just released a video for her new song “Fresh Start.” The lyrics focus on the struggles that come from making music at an older age, but the video highlights successful women and features empowering quotes.

“Fresh Start” was recorded for the soundtrack to Bad Reputation, Jett’s new documentary. It’s described as a look at the life of the pioneering rocker, from her early years in the Runaways, to her highly-successful solo career that produced hits like “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”