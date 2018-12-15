Vote For Your Favorite Christmas Movie Of All Time

Whether you're addicted to Hallmark Channel holiday movies, or just like to watch a classic from time to time, it's the time of year where the choices for heartwarming entertainment are endless.

Related: What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?

We've complied a list of some of the most popular Christmas movies of all-time - from the '40s to modern day - and we want you to vote for your favorite. Check out the choices below and then click on the poll at the bottom.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984)

A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)

ELF (2003)

HOME ALONE (1990)

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)