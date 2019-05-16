The Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Following Mick Jagger Health Scare

The Rolling Stones are back on track. Less than two months after Mick Jagger’s health scare, the band is ready to hit the road for the North American leg of its No Filter tour. The rescheduled dates have just been announced starting with June 21st in Chicago.

The Stones will make all previously scheduled stops in cities on the original schedule, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Denver. An additional date has been added in New Orleans because the band had to cancel its Jazz Fest appearance there.

Tickets sold for the original dates in each city will be honored on the new dates, but fans who can’t attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for refunds. Tickets for the New Orleans show will go on sale on May 31st.

We apologise again for any inconvenience the re-scheduling of these dates may have caused you and hope to see you at a show very soon! https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8 #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/u8fqcR4DiL — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 16, 2019

Jagger had aortic valve replacement surgery last month. The procedure forced him and the band to postpone their first North American tour in four years, but the legendary frontman made a quick recovery – taking a walk in the park less than two weeks after the procedure. Yesterday, Jagger was showing off his dance moves.

Fans are always excited to see what classic hits the Stones will play when they take the stage. In a recent exclusive interview with RADIO.COM, Jagger told us what goes in to crafting their set list, and why “Sympathy for the Devil” is always better at night. Listen below.