Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock the Pyramids, Cover Radiohead

Red Hot Chili Peppers enjoyed one of the most unique concert settings imaginable over the weekend. Anthony Kiedis and company set up shop in from of the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.

The band went on at night under an illuminated pyramid of their own, but some pictures taken hours earlier during sound check brought the incredible backdrop into focus.

Red Hot Chili Peppers played several fan favorites like “Dani California,” Under the Bridge” and “By the Way.” The setting also inspired guitarist Josh Klinghoffer to perform a solo piano version of Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song.”

More than a million people watched the concert on live-stream. At last check, the Peppers were working on their 12th studio album. It would follow 2016’s The Getaway.