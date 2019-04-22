Prince in His Own Words: Memoir to be Released This Year

We haven’t heard the last from Prince. Three years after the “Little Red Corvette” singer passed away, his long-awaited memoir has a release date. The Beautiful Ones will be available on October 29th.

Prince was working on the book at the time of his death. The publisher says it will combine his unfinished manuscripts with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.

″The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him,” Random House said.

The Prince Estate is thrilled to announce that on October 29, 2019, @RandomHouse will be publishing THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince, the American artistic visionary—singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor and filmmaker. Available for preorder now. https://t.co/gEqMEdYoEa pic.twitter.com/RJtK9fowH8 — Prince (@prince) April 22, 2019

Prince died on April 21, 2016 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 57. A film musical featuring Prince songs is also in the works.