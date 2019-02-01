Play Like Flea, Win One of His Signature Bass Guitars

Watch what you have to do to win

February 1, 2019
Bob Diehl
Flea (Michael Balzary) of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2017

© imageSPACE

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers is widely considered to be one of the best and most unique bass players around, but if you can capture his style and feel for just a moment, you could take home a big prize.

A Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass from Fender is up for grabs. All you have to do is do your best impression.

“I would like to challenge you in this moment to play this bassline that I’m going to play, Flea announced from an LA hilltop to kick off the contest. “I feel it’s kind of silly because music is not a competition, but I am just going to make up something.”

And off he went in the only way Flea knows how. Check it out.

Related: Flea Pays Tribute to Late Red Hot Chili Peppers Bandmate

 

Flea will no doubt be packing one of those bass guitars when he and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers fly to Egypt next month. The band is set to play a big show in the shadow of the Great Pyramids of Giza outside of Cairo.

 

Tags: 
Icons
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Flea