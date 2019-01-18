An Old Dave Grohl - Krist Novoselic Nirvana Jam Has Surfaced

Drummer Rey Washam has shared audio of that one time he jammed with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic during their Nirvana days. Washam, who had stints in Ministry and the Butthole Surfers offshoot Daddy Longhead, stopped by Nirvana’s rehearsal studio in 1992.

Related: Dave Grohl Has Fun with Drunk Stage-Crasher

“This is only a portion of a two hour jam session,” Washam said on his YouTube post. “Later that night we went to go see Guns N’ Roses at the Kingdome.”

You can hear an early version of what turned into “Scentless Apprentice” at 24:35 in the video above. It’s notable because Grohl was playing guitar, a precursor of what was to come with Foo Fighters.

“Dave was obviously new to guitar, but had some songs he wanted to try out with a band,” Washam said.”

The finished track – complete with one of singer Kurt Cobain’s most primal wails - ended up on Nirvana’s third and final studio album, “In Utero.” It was released in 1993 and you can watch a live version of “Scentless Apprentice” below.