Motley Crue Releases New Video for "Take Me to the Top"

An old Mötley Crüe song is getting new life thanks to its prominent use in their new biopic The Dirt. The band just released a video for “Take Me to the Top.” The clip mixes grainy footage of Mötley Crüe from their club days with performance scenes from the movie.

Related: SCREENSHOTS: True or False with Nikki Sixx - Get 'The Dirt' on Motley Crue

“Take Me to the Top” was not released as a single from Mötley Crüe’s debut album Too Fast for Love, but the track is featured on the soundtrack to The Dirt and provides the backdrop to the band’s rise to fame in the movie.

The Dirt soundtrack also includes four new songs by the band that agreed to stop touring together after their last show in 2015: “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” featuring Machine Gun Kelly, “Ride With the Devil,” “Crash and Burn” and a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx and the cast of The Dirt spilled some behind the scenes secrets with RADIO. COM during a recent interview. Find out how Douglas Booth, Daniel Weber, Iwan Rheon and MGK brought the band to life in the video below.